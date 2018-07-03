Shi battles through in Indonesia

Third seed Shi Yuqi of China survived a scare to reach the second round of the Indonesia Open taking place in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Shi battles for over an hour to defeat England’s Rajiv Ouseph 16-21 21-18 21-18 to set up a meeting with unseeded Kazumasa Sakai of Japan next.

In some other men’s singles results, unseeded Brice Leverdez of France caused an upset when he defeated fifth seed Chen Long of China 17-21 22-20 21-19 in a matched that lasted one hour and 26 minutes.

Indian eighth seed H.S Prannoy needed one hour to beat Lin Dan of China 21-15 9-21 21-14. In a comfortable victory, Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei downed India’s Sai Praneeth 21-10 21-13.

Top-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark had few issues when defeating Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-10 21-19 in 39 minutes.

In some women’s singles first round action, second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan beat Thailand’s Nitchaon Jinapol 21-15 21-19.

Thai fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon took just 35 minutes to see off Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 21-8 21-16 while fifth seed Chen Yufei of China downed Russia’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-10 21-15.