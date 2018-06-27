Tai cruises in Malaysia

Women’s top seed Tai Tzu Ying reached the Malaysia Open second round with ease at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The Chinese Taipei top seed needed just 30 minutes to defeat Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah 21-10 21-9 in convincing fashion.

In some other women’s singles matches, Third seed Pusarla Sindhu of India won a tight match in 45 minutes when she beat Japan’s Aya Ohori 26-24 21-15.

Former world No.1, seeded sixth, Carolina Marin of Spain battled for just under one hour to get past Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-4 18-21 21-8.

In some men’s singles first round action, Japan’s Kento Momota beat Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 12-21 21-17 21-14 in one hour and 21 minutes while Jonatan Christie of Indonesia got past local player Daren Liew 21-18 21-17.

Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong was always in control when seeing off the challenge of Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama 21-17 21-13 and in an all-Europe clash, Brice Leverdez of France needed over an hour to get past Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 16-21 21-11 21-16.