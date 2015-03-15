Srikanth wins Swiss Grand Prix

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won the Grand Prix Gold championship title in Basel when he beat Viktor Alexson in an eagerly-contested final on Sunday.

World number four Shrikanth kept his composure after a poor second set of the final of the USD 120,000 event and eventually overcame the Danish world number six 21-15, 12-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted 47 minutes.

The opening game started off in fairly even fashion but with the score on 8-all, the 22-year-old took a slender lead and was able to clinch the game as a result.

Alexson, who is seeded second this week at the St Jakobshalle stadium behind his opponent from Andhra Pradesh, played much better in the second game and surged ahead 7-2 after making a blistering start.

The Indian shuttler was unable to respond and the match was sent into a deciding game.

In the third game, Shrikanth opened up a quick 3-0 lead, but his Danish opponent soon levelled matters at 4-all.

The players were evenly matched until the score was 13-all, when Shrikanth won the next five points to seal the victory.

"I'm extremely happy with the way I have been playing over the last few months. The matches I lost in Lucknow and Birmingham were both very close, and I've taken out lots of positives from the experiences," Srikanth said after the match.

"I stayed positive in the final today, and maintained a high level of play all along. I'm grateful for the support I've received from everyone along the way, including my parents, my coach Gopi sir, the team at GoSports Foundation, and my apparel sponsors Li-Ning.