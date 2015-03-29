Saina, Kidambi do India proud

Saina, the new world number one, beat former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand while Srikanth beat sixth seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men's singles competition at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

While Saina played like a champion to get the better of a Intanon 21-16 21-14 in a relatively one-sided affair, world No. 4 Srikanth won his second successive title by battling past sixth seed Axelsen 18-21 21-13 21-12 in a gruelling contest later in the day.

The men's singles final was a rematch of the Swiss Open final where Srikanth defeated Axelsen to clinch his first title of the season.

In the first match Saina was not tested much as the Indian was well prepared to handle Intanon's game. She had better movement around the court and her accurate smashes were too much for her rival in the end.

The win for Srikanth in the men’s singles has capped of a successful time for the player who has been on a roll since winning the China Open Super Series Premier last November.

He reached the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open, World Super Series finals, made it to the finals of Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold before winning the Swiss Open.