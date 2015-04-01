Easy wins for Chen Long, Lin Dan

World Champion Chen Long advanced to the second round of the Malaysian Open on Wednesday after a routine victory over Takuma Ueda on Wednesday.

Playing in his first tournament since last month's victory at the All-England Championship, the top seed was made to work a touch in the first set but eventually came through with little incident, winning the match 22-20, 21-16.

He will face India's Parupalli Kashyap in the next round.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan had his chance of exacting some revenge on Tommy Sugiarto cut short after the Indonesian player withdraw from their first round match with an injury with the score on 2-0.

Sugiarto defeated Dan at the Indian Open in Delhi last week.

The Malaysia Open is the one major title missing from the Chinese ace's trophy cabinet and in the absence of his long-time Malaysian nemesis Lee Chong Wei, he has a great opportunity to fill his ambition of winning the title.

Lee is currently suspended from playing due to a doping violation.

He takes on India's H.S. Prannoy in the second round.

"I missed the previous two tournaments, so I am looking to do well here and win for the first time," Lin said.

"I was looking forward to play Chong Wei on his home ground, but unfortunately that is not possible because of his predicament," added Lin, who is looking to win a third successive Olympic gold medal next year in Rio.

In another match featuring a prominent men's player, second seed Jan O Jorgensen registered a 21-11, 21-17 victory over Korean veteran Lee Hyun Il.

Newly crowned world number one Saina Nehwal continued on her fine form of late – she won the Indian Open on Sunday – beating Indonesia's Maria Febe Kusumastuti 21-13, 21-16 to seal a second round match against Chinese qualifier Yao Xue.

"The feeling of being world number one has yet to sink in, but it's a great achievement for me, I never thought I'd be here seven months after changing coach," said Saina.