Chen, Lin ease into last eight

World number one Chen Long and Chinese compatriot Lin Dan both advanced to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open on Thursday.

Chen dispatched of Parupalli Kashyap 21-10, 21-6 in a match that lasted only 35 minutes, as the Indian simply had no answer to his the world's top player's deep forehands and accurate smashes.

"I played well today, but I'm not thinking that far ahead for now. I am just focusing on one match at a time," Chen said after the win.



Lin, the five-time World Champion currently ranked number three, had a slightly more difficult time against India's H.S. Prannoy, eventually winning 21-15, 21-14.

While Lin dictated play throughout, it was his first real test of the tournament after his opponent in the previous round, Tommy Sugiarto, withdrew from their match with injury after just two points.

"This was my first proper match of the tournament and I couldn't afford to take him lightly as Indian players are improving very fast," Lin said.

"I also can't preserve my energy for the next tie because in a premier tournament like this, every player will give you a tough game."

The 31-yearold Lin won the World Championship in 2007 and the Thomas Cup in 2010 in Kuala Lumpur, but the Malaysian Open remains the only major title absent from his cabinet.

In the absence of Lee Chong Wei, the 10-time winner there who is currently serving a doping suspension, Lin has as good a chance as any before to win that illusive Malaysian Open.

"I have won major championships here except this tournament. Hopefully that changes this time around," Lin said.

World number two Jan O Jorgensen beat Kenichi Tago of Japan 21-7, 21-10 to also advance to the last eight.