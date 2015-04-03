Doubles pair, only Malaysians left standing

Hoo and Khe Wei beat Indonesia's Anggia Shitta Awanda and Mahadewi Istirani Ni Ketut 21-9, 18-21, 21-18 at the Putra Stadium to advance to the last eight.

However, Hoo admitted that she and Khe Wei did not set any targets prior to the start of the tournament.

"We were under pressure before the match but everything went smoothly in the first set," Hoo told the Malay Mail. " From the very beginning we did not set any target to reach the semis or final. Our focus was to win every match we played."

Meanwhile, Khe Wei was brimming with confidence when speaking about her and Hoo's chances of beating China's Huan Xia and Tian Qing in the quarter-finals.

"The pair is playing as a team for the first time, so we have a chance because their combination may not have blended in that well yet," she said.