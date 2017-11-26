Chong Wei trumps Chen Long to hoist Hong Kong Open

Lee Chong Wei beat Chen Long 21-14, 21-19 to claim the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

Chong Wei has been in fine form this week, displaying plenty of deft touches and moving incredibly well.

That all continued in the final of the Hong Kong Open as he disposed of Chen Long with relative ease.

The Malaysian star never allowed his Chinese opponent into the match as he won both games.

Chen Long and Chong Wei last met in the final at the Rio Olympic Games in August last year. On that day it was Chen Long who emerged victorious so Sunday’s outcome will be very sweet for Chong Wei.

It was Chong Wei’s third final appearance in a Superseries this year. He won the All-England in March and finished as the runner-up at the Japan Open.

All the other winners in Hong Kong can be seen below:

Tai T. Y. (Tpe) beat Sindhu P. V. (Ind) 21-18, 21-18

Fernaldi G. M./Sukamuljo S. beat Conrad-Petersen M./Kolding M. P. 21-12, 21-18

Chen Q./Jia Y. beat Polii G./Rahayu A. 14-21, 21-16, 21-15

Christiansen M./Pedersen C. beat Zheng S./Huang Y. 21-15, 21-13