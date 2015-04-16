Srikanth, Prannoy out of China event

Prannoy is still suffering from the foot injury which forced him to pull out of last week's Singapore Open Superseries, while Srikanth is "not so fit" after three back-to-back weeks of playing in Superseries and Superseries Premier events in the last month.

In a chat with dna Sport, Srikanth said that he was; "unhappy to withdraw from such a prestigious event.

"I have been playing in a lot of tournaments in the last five-six weeks. Also, I have a pain in the shin. I am hoping to be fit to play in next year's BAC," Srikanth said.

A senior official of the Badminton Association of India confirmed to dna on Wednesday that India will be represented in men's singles at the BAC by Parupalli Kashyap, "who is now the main player in the absence of Srikanth and Prannoy".

"Srikanth is not really prepared as he has been playing continuously. Maybe he is feeling a little low as he has not done well in Malaysia and Singapore Open," said another official.