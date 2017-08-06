Lee wins title in New Zealand

Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu caused a major upset by defeating top-seeded Tzu Wei Wang to win the SKYCITY New Zealand Open in Auckland on Sunday.

The Unseeded Lee needed 67 minutes to battle past Chinese Taipei's Wang 11-21, 21-15, 22-20 to win the title.

This was a second win for Lee in three meetings between the two players.

Things went according to plan in the women's singles final when top seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand defeated Japan's fifth seed Saena Kawakami 21-14, 16-21, 21-15 in 65 minutes.

Other Results:

Men's Doubles: [1] Chen Hung Ling/Wang Chi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) beat [2] Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (Malaysia) 21-16, 21-18.

Women's Doubles: [1] Vivian Hoo/Woon Khe Wei (Malaysia) beat [4] Ayako Sakuramoto/Yukiko Takahata (Japan)

18-21, 21-16, 21-19.