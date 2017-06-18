Kidambi wins Indonesia Open title

Kidambi Srikanth of India clinched his third Super Series title when he won the men’s singles title of the BCA Indonesia Open taking place at the Jakarta Convention Center on Sunday.

In a straight games win, lasting 37 minutes, the unseeded Kidambi defeated Japan qualifier Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 21-19.

This was the first time the two have faced each other and things went according to the world rankings as 24th ranked Kidambi always seemed to look the more likely to win against the 42nd ranked Sakai, even though things were a lot closer in the second game with the scores tied at 19-19 at one stage.

In an interview after his victory, Kidambi thanks his coach and fans for supporting him.

"My coach will have a special place in my heart as after he came, I reached the finals at Singapore and to win this tournament, which is considered the biggest tournament.

"I want to thank all the fans who have been rooting for me all this week," he added.

And in the women’s singles final there was an upset when, unseeded Sayaka Sato of Japan beat Korea Republic fifth seed Sung Ji Hyun 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted 78 minutes.