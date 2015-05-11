Chong Wei delighted to be back

The 32-year-old has spent a period on the sidelines after failing a drug test at last year's World Championships, but returned to action on Sunday when he represented Malaysia at the Sudirman Cup in Dongguan, China.

Chong Wei formed part of the Malaysia team that recorded a shock win over Korea, with the former number one doing his bit for the team as he beat Lee Dong-keun 21-12, 21-10 in the men's singles.

“Playing here is like playing at home. I’ve played in Dongguan before in the China Badminton League. I always enjoy myself here,” Chong Wei told The Star.

“I was a little nervous when I started the match since I was out for so long. Overall, I’m happy with my performance.

"Despite missing the action for the past several months, I managed to find my rhythm. I hope to keep on playing well in the next match.”

Next on the agenda for Malaysia is a clash with India on Monday.