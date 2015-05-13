Korea advance after knocking out India

The Koreans started the rubber with a victory in the men's doubles, where Kim Gi Jung-Kim Sa Rang needed only 36 minutes to beat Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Akshay Dewalkar 21-10 21-19.

India bounced back in the women's singles, where world number two Saina Nehwal overcame Bae Yeon Ju 22-20, 17-21 21-13 in 68 minutes, but that was as good as it got for the Indians, who lost their next three matches.

Korea took the lead after winning the men's singles, as Son Wan Ho beat Kashyap Parupalli 13-21 21-14 21-13 in another gruelling three-game match that lasted longer than an hour.

The score became 3-1 when the women's doubles pair of Chang Ye Na-Jung Kyung Eun battled past Jwala Gutta-Ashwini Ponnappa 18-21 21-12 21-12.

The 4-1 rout was completed after the mixed doubled match, where Kim Ha Na-Ko Sung Hyun despatched Manu Attri-Sikki Reddy N 21-12 22-20.