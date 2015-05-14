Badminton |

China advance after outclassing Germany

The Asian giants started the match as strong favourites against the unheralded Europeans, and the form books proved to be accurate in this one.

Them match started with a convincing victory in the mixed doubles, where Zhang Nan-Zhao Yunlei needed only 35 minutes to beat the pairing of Michael Fuchs-Birgit Michels 21-9 21-11.

China's lead was quickly doubled through world number two Lin Dan, who beat Marc Zwiebler 21-12 21-15 in a one-sided encounter that lasted all of 50 minutes.

The Asian side then wrapped up the 3-0 victory with a win in the men's doubles, where  Fu Haifeng-Zhang Nan trumped Michael Fuchs-Peter Kaesbauer 21-15 21-17.
   

