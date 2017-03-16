Top seed Lin marches on to round three

Chinese shuttler Lin Dan breezed into the third round of the Swiss Open on Wednesday after beating Koki Watanabe.

Lin needed just 36 minutes to secure a 21-13, 21-13 victory and set up a third-round clash with Frenchman Brice Leverdez.

Others to advance on the day included Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting, Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang and India’s H.S Prannoy.

Seventh seed Huang Yuxiang was an early casualty on the day, going down 21-17, 21-16 to Mark Caljouw.

The women’s draw got under way with first round action and top seeds Beiwen Zhang and Chen Yufei both booked their places in the second round.

American Zhang was a comfortable 21-10, 21-15 winner over Mariya Mitsova, while Chen dispatched Maria Ulitina 22-20, 21-5.