Sindhu takes on Mitani in Macau Open final

PV Sindhu will take on Minatsu Mitani in the final of the Macau Open after winning their respective semi-finals on Saturday.

Fifth seed Sindhu surprised second seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-18 15-21, 21-16, while Mitani overcame He Bingjiao 17-21, 21-12, 21-12.

Sindhu dominated the first game, winning 12 successive points after leading 5-3 early on.

The second game was a much closer affair, with the lead swapping every couple of points before her Chinese opponent took control of matters at 15-all.

Sindhu once again claimed the ascendancy in the final game of the 63-minute encounter, maintaining the lead throughout the decider after going up 3-2 early on.

The second semi-final – which lasted 53 minutes – was another eagerly contested encounter even though few fans would have thought Bingjiao would push her Japanese opponent so hard.

Mitani led 9-4 at one stage in the first game, but her unheralded opponent came storming back and after leveling at 12-all before serving out the rest of the match.

Mitani edged in front in the second game from when the score was tied at 3-all, and while her opponent closed to 11-all, the Japanese shuttler showed her class to level matters.

The decider started off as a real topsy-turvy affair, but after the scores were tied at 10-all, the sixth seed powered to victory.