Chen, Axelsen through at China Open

China’s second seed Chen Long and third seed Victor Axelsen both won their men’s first round singles matches at the THAIHOT China Open on Wednesday in Fuzhou, South China.

Chen only needed 13 minutes on court when Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto was forced to retire injured with the score at 17-5 in favour of Chen in the first game while Dane Axelsen needed 64 minutes on court to battle past Xue Song of China 21-17, 14-21, 21-13.

In some other men’s first round action, fifth seed Tian Houwei of China defeated Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Jen Hao 21-18, 21-19 and in an upset unseeded Wei Nan of Hong Kong needed 78 minutes to get past Korea Republic’s sixth seed Son Wan Ho 21-16, 21-23, 21-15.

In another upset, unseeded Qiao Bin of China beat seventh seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-11, 21-13 while India’s HS Prannoy downed Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-13, 21-13.

Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain battled for an hour to beat Lin Yu Hsien of Chinese Taipei 19-21, 21-15, 21-11 and Takuma Ueda pf Japan was too good for Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk winning 21-14, 21-13.

Rajiv Ouseph of England got past China’s Huang Yuxiang 24-22, 21-18 while in a battle lasting over an hour India’s Ajay Jayaram saw off Zhu Siyuan of China 21-19, 20-22, 21-17.