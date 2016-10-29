Ng Ka Long the last remaining seed in Paris

Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long is the only remaining seed in the men’s draw of the French Open after the conclusion of Friday’s quarter-finals in Paris.

Eighth seed Ng was up against a formidable opponent in third seed Jan O Jorgensen, but was able to come through a fiercely contested first game before making short work of the second for a 27-25, 21-12 victory in just 37 minutes.

The lead exchanged hands on no less than 13 occasions during the first game, as both shuttlers traded blows with regularity.

But Ng was able to come out on top right at the death before going on to dominate the second game, leading it from start to finish.

Awaiting Ng in the semi-finals is South Korean Lee Hyun Il, who was reponsible for another upset, defeating fifth seed Chou Tien Chen 24-22, 21-16.

The other semi-final will see Hsu Jen Hao of Taipei take on China’s Shi Yuqi.

Hsu knocked out sixth seed Son Wan Ho 21-15, 21-4, while Shi beat Jonatan Christie 12-21, 21-19, 21-16.

In the women’s draw, seventh seed Sun Yu of China defeated Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-15, 22-20.

Yu moves on to face American Beiwen Zhang, who upset eighth seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-19, 21-16.

The other semi-final will see fifth seed Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea take on China’s He Bingjiao.