Zulfadli: I am under no pressure

Malaysian shuttler Zulfadli Zulkiffli has revealed that he is glad there is no pressure on him to impress during the World Championships in Jakarta next week.

Zulfadli's comments come after Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) technical director Morten Frost said that he had no chance of winning the tournament.

Frost added that Zulfadli, who has not won a title in over two years, should use the tournament to gain some much-needed experience competing against the best players in the world.

Instead of taking exception to Frost's comments, Zulfadli has looked to use them as motivation and has vowed to do his best in the event, which he begins with a clash with sixth seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei.

"It's good that such statement has been made on me," the former world junior champion told The Star. "It takes all the pressure off my shoulders. I can focus on being the underdog in the tournament.

"I am just happy that I qualified for the world meet on merit. I had to work hard to make the cut."

When asked about his chances of winning the tournament, Zulfadli said that he will give it his all and hope for the best.

"I have been training quite regularly but with some good rest too," he said. "Let me do my best and God will do the rest."

Even though Frost delivered a scathing review of Zulfadli's past performances, the 22-year-old believes he is on the right track to becoming a top-ranked player.

"Every round is challenging for an independent player like me," he said. "My plan is to stay focused on my own game. I’m still confident that I will make it big one day."