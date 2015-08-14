Saina battles through to semis

Women's second seed Saina Nehwal battled into the semi-finals of the Badminton World Championships on Friday after overcoming sixth seed Wang Yihan.

The Indian star had to work hard against her Chinese opponent eventually winning 21-15, 19-21, 21-19 in over an hour.

In the other women's quarter-final match, South Korea's eighth seed Sung Ji Hyun got past 11th seed P.V. Sindhu of India 21-17, 19-21, 21-16.

In Saturday's semi-finals top seed Carolina Marin of Spain faces eighth seed Sung and unseeded Lindaweni Fanetri of Indonesia plays against India's Saina.