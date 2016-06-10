Chong Wei No.1 again, but may not be for long

Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei reclaimed top spot in the badminton world rankings Thursday, capping a remarkable comeback following an eight-month doping ban.



Chong Wei (94,453 points) replaced China’s Chen Long (88,944) at the top of Badminton World Federation’s rankings following his win at last week’s Indonesia Open, reclaiming the top spot he sensationally lost after testing positive for the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone at the 2014 World Championships.

Chong Wei is in Australia this week with the Malaysian national squad as part of their preparations for the Rio Olympics after dropping out of the Australia Open, which means his stay at the top will only last a week should rival Chen triumph Down Under.

Nevertheless, Lee was ecstatic about the news.

“To be honest, I had never imagined I will regain the world number one spot after the doping issue. My target was top four, nothing more. However, being the number one will further inspire me to keep going,” he told Bernama.

The 33-year old is now gunning for Olympic glory to cap his prolific career after winning silver at both London and Beijing, and returning to world number one is a timely boost.

“My confidence was back after beating Lin Dan and Cheng Long in their own backyard during the China Open and again at the Asian Championships. I was able to review my strength,” he said.

“I want to use the remaining two plus months to focus and train for the Olympics. I have to be physically and mentally fit because this will be my final Olympics,” he added.