Hendrawan hits out at Chong Wei critics

Malaysia national coach Hendrawan has taken aim at critics of shuttler Lee Chong Wei, who went down in the first round in the qualifying tournament of the Korean Open.

The coach believes fickle and overly critical fans are making life hard for Chong Wei, who has been given a few days off to take his mind off his defeat.

“When he’s at the top, everyone praises him. When he’s down, everyone says that it’s time for him to retire … or time to change his training programme. Some were not very kind with their words either,” said Hendrawan.

“He arrived home yesterday (Wednesday) but I told him to take his time. There’s no hurry to report back for training,” the coach added.

“These are difficult days for him. He called to say that he’s back home and that he could not accept the defeat. A short break will be good for him.”

Hendrawan said they will go back to the drawing board and analyse where Chong Wei may be going wrong at the moment. Aside from his shock defeat in Korea, he also lost in the second round of the Japan Open.

“There are issues we need to discuss as far as his performance is concerned. I was not there in Japan and South Korea … so, I’ll wait for Chong Wei to report for duty and discuss with him,” said Hendrawan.

“But I don’t think this is the end for Chong Wei.”