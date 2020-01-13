World No.1 shuttler Kento Momota injured in Malaysia car accident, driver killed

Badminton star Kento Momota is one among the four people who have been injured following a car accident in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 13. The driver of the vehicle which carried the four passengers including Momota, succumbed to injuries on the spot, as his van crashed into the rear of a 30-tonne truck.

According to Channel News Asia, the unfortunate incident took place on the MEX highway (Maju Expressway) at about 4:40 am local time, and emergency responders were alerted att about 5:00 am.

Bavan Nageswarau, the driver of the van, was pinned to his seat as his van crashed and as a result, he died at the scene, as per Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Director Norazam Khamis.

In addition to Momota, three other people were injured in the accident – Japanese team coaching staff Hirayama Yu (35 years old), Morimoto Arkifuki (42) and William Thomas (35), a Badminton World Federation (BWF) court official from England. The driver’s body and those injured were taken to the Putrajaya Hospital in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Former international player Tan Kim Her, who is the men’s doubles coach for the Japanese national team, confirmed that Momota was among the three members of the team involved in the crash, before providing an update on their situation.

“They are in stable condition but are currently under observation for another six to seven hours to see if they are okay,” Tan said.

Momota was travelling to the Kuala Lumpur international airport when the accident took place. The 26-year-old World No.1 had just won the Malaysia Masters earlier on Sunday, January 12, after beating former World Champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 24-22, 21-11 in the final.

Quotes via The Star.