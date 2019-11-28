SEA Games 2019: Badminton full schedule, time table, where to watch, live stream in PDF

The South East Asian Games 2019 are set to officially start on the 30th of November with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for that day. The Badminton event is set to start the very next day, 1st December and will continue until the 9th of the month.

The team events have been scheduled for the first three days with the quarter-finals (QF), semi-finals (SF) and the final scheduled for 1st, 2nd and 3rd December respectively. The men’s singles/doubles, women’s singles/doubles and mixed doubles events will be played from the 4th to 9th of December.

The events will be held at the Muntinlupa Sports Center in Philippines. Here is the full Badminton schedule for SEA Games 2019.

2019 SEA Games – Badminton – Schedule, Fixtures

December 1, 2019 – Women’s Team QF, Men’s Team QF

December 2, 2019 – Women’s Team SF, Men’s Team QF

December 3, 2019 – Women’s Team Final

December 4, 2019 – Men’s Team Final

December 5, 2019 – Men’s Singles 1/16, Women’s Singles 1/16, Men’s Doubles 1/16, Women’s Doubles 1/16, Mixed Doubles 1/16

December 6, 2019 – Men’s Singles QF, Women’s Singles QF, Men’s Doubles QF, Women’s Doubles QF, Mixed Doubles QF

December 7, 2019 – Men’s Singles QF, Women’s Singles SF, Men’s Doubles QF, Women’s Doubles QF, Mixed Doubles QF

December 8, 2019 – Men’s Singles SF, Women’s Singles SF, Men’s Doubles SF, Women’s Doubles SF, Mixed Doubles SF

December 9, 2019 – Men’s Singles SF, Men’s Singles Final, Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final, Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final