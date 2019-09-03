PV Sindhu chooses Bollywood actress that should play her in biopic

Indian badminton star and world champion PV Sindhu recently revealed which Bollywood actress she would want to see play in her biopic.

The 24-year-old recently won the gold medal at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships last month after falling at the final hurdle multiple times. While talking about her historic win with Hindustan Times, the shuttler revealed that she couldn’t hold back her emotions when she saw the Indian tri-colour and heard the national anthem.

She further added that there is no better feeling than making the country proud. “I could not hold back my emotions when I saw the National flag flying high and heard the National anthem,” she said.

“There’s nothing like making the country proud. That my achievement could give hope and inspiration to many is a wonderful feeling. Hard work is the key to success. Also support of our parents is also important. One should enjoy the sport; it should not be a compulsion.”

Bollywood producer Sonu Sood recently revealed that he would be making a biopic on Sindhu’s life. “Yes he told me. But I could only speak to him for a few minutes. He is travelling… So I’m yet to find out more about it. All I can say is that the film is in safe hands and I am sure he will do whatever is best for the film. He has my support,” she told HT.

Further expanding on the matter, she revealed which Bollywood actress she would want in the biopic.

“I don’t know much about it at the moment. Once I meet [Sonu Sood], I will get more clarity… Much like others, I am also looking forward to the film. Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then the makers would take the final decision and I trust their decision,” she said.