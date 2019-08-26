Sachin Tendulkar salutes PV Sindhu for winning gold at BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu pulled off a truly memorable win at the BWF World Championships 2019, and bagged the gold medal at the Badminton event, etching her name in history.

A rampaging 21-7, 21-7 win over Nozomi Okuhara of Japan saw the Indian shuttler win the nation’s first ever gold medal at the World Championships in Badminton.

Now, the legends have shared their appreciation on social media, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar leads the way.

Amazing performance, @Pvsindhu1!

Congratulations on becoming the 1st ever 🇮🇳 to win the BWF World Championships!

You have made India proud, yet again.#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/sUYPsVlnLT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2019

Tendulkar wasn’t the only high profile Indian personality to congratulate Sindhu on the achievement, however, as the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media as well.

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

The final itself was a show of dominance from Sindhu, who fell just short of gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but won in just about 38 minutes in Basel at the World Championships, proving she truly is the best in the world by a huge margin.