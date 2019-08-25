Four records broken by PV Sindhu at the 2019 World Championships

PV Sindhu was in fine form as she beat her opponent Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the 2019 World Championships. The Indian shuttler beat her opponent in straight games (21-7, 21-7), on her way to her first-ever Gold medal of the tournament. Here are four records she broke along the way.

1. First Indian to win a World Championships Gold

In beating her opponent Nozomi Okuhara, PV Sindhu accomplished what no Indian before her had done – win the BWF World Championships. The Indian shuttler had come close on a few occasions before, winning two bronze and two silver medals. However, she now tops it off with a remarkable achievement.

2. Most one-sided Final

PV Sindhu came out flying against the higher-ranked Nozomi Okuhara. The 24-year-old raced into an 8-1 lead into the first game, before finishing her opponent off 21-7. The second game was much of the same, with Sindhu winning by the exact same scoreline.

GOLD STANDARD 🥇!! PV Sindhu’s 21-7 21- 7 demolition of Nozomi Okuhara is the most one side Women’s singles final in history when the 21 point game was first introduced in 2006. Previous worst was China’s Zhu Lin beating HK’s Wang Chen 21-8 21-12 in 2007 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 25, 2019

In doing so, she registered the biggest win in the Women’s Singles final since the twenty-one point game was introduced.

3. Unbeaten against Chinese shuttlers

PV Sindhu faced several big competitors during her run in the tournament. Among those were Chinese shuttler and fourth seed, Chen Yu Fei. Nevertheless, she too proved to be no hurdle to the Indian.

Sindhu's perfect record against

Chinese in World Championship

2019- SF- bt. Chen Yu Fei

2017- SF- bt. Chen Yu Fei

2017- QF- bt. Sun Yu

2015- R16- bt. Li Xue Rui

2014- QF- bt. Wang Shixian

2013- QF- bt. Wang Shixian

2013- R16- bt. Wang Yihan#BadmintonWorldChampionship #PVSindhu — Lalit Zambare (@lalit_lokmat) August 24, 2019

By beating Chen in the semi0final, Sindhu maintained her unbeaten run against shuttlers from China in the World Championships.

4. Joint-most medals at World Championships

It took four attempts for Sindhu to finally win a Gold medal in the World Championships. The Indian shuttler had won two Bronze medals and two Silver medals previously, but the Gold remained out of her reach.

#BWFWorldChampionships2019 World Championships final , #PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Match Score: PV Sindhu has equalled the record of legendary Zhang Ning by winning five medals at the World Championships. — Pawan Kumar pandey (@pawanpandey1996) August 25, 2019

Nevertheless, she finally got her hands on the Championship, thereby becoming the joint-most successful shuttler in the competition’s history, along with Zhang Ning.