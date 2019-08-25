Fans go crazy as PV Sindhu becomes India’s first badminton World Champion

PV Sindhu was at her best game, as she beat Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championships 2019 Final. The Indian shuttler thrashed her opponents 21-7, 21-7, and social media showered her with praise. Here are some of the best reactions.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu became the first from her country to win the Gold medal at the BWF World Championships. The 24-year-old beat higher-ranked Nozomi Okuhara in straight games, to comfortable seal the title.

Sindhu started off on the front foot, racing into a seven-point lead. She went into the mid-game break leading eleven points to two and dropped only five more points from then on until the end of game one.

Game two was much of the same as Sindhu kept bringing her A-game against Okuhara. She won the second game by the same scoreline and thus the match, and as a result, the Championship.

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the World Championships and social media went berserk! Here are some of the best reactions from this one.

PV Sindhu beats Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals. Gold it is 🥇 And we have a new World Champion. Congrats #PVSindhu 👏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m1m9PU1Bwu — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) August 25, 2019

First Indian to win a Gold at BWF World Championship….defeating Okuhara in the finals. And it was a rout. P V Sindhu has made the nation proud. Golden Girl 👧 🇮🇳 While you’re flying, you’re giving wings to many girls like my 6yo daughter. Thank You 🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2019

Congratulations to Sindhu for making us all proud.. Seen you grow as a Badminton player. Now you have reached the pinnacle & brought laurels to 🇮🇳 India. God bless https://t.co/qMAI9iBwIr Champion!!🏆🥇🏸🏸🏸 — Ratna Prabha (@Ratnaprabha_IAS) August 25, 2019

PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1🇮🇳 My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/LxWzQirTXh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019

P.V Sindhu's updated CV now reads like this:

Rio Olympics: Silver medal

World Championships: 1 GOLD, 2 Silver & 2 Bronze

World Tour Final: GOLD

Asian Games: Silver medal

CWG: Silver medal

What a player! #GOLDCLASS #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/rP9YEagZhV — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 25, 2019

Congratulations Champion !! 🥇PV Sindhu WINS GOLD! 🥇 She becomes the first-ever Indian to win the gold medal at the #BWFWorldChampionships !!#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/5u2kNc80Tb — Jai Dutt Sharma (@jai_dutt) August 25, 2019

One of the greatest sportspersons this country has ever produced. Pretty bloody close to being the greatest, if she isn't already. But this isn't about that. This is about trying and trying again. A lesson in perseverance. Here's to you, PV Sindhu! pic.twitter.com/KdulcjvgEK — Aaditya Narayan (@Aaditya_LFC) August 25, 2019