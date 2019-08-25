Badminton |

Fans go crazy as PV Sindhu becomes India’s first badminton World Champion

PV Sindhu was at her best game, as she beat Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championships 2019 Final. The Indian shuttler thrashed her opponents 21-7, 21-7, and social media showered her with praise. Here are some of the best reactions.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu became the first from her country to win the Gold medal at the BWF World Championships. The 24-year-old beat higher-ranked Nozomi Okuhara in straight games, to comfortable seal the title.

Sindhu started off on the front foot, racing into a seven-point lead. She went into the mid-game break leading eleven points to two and dropped only five more points from then on until the end of game one.

Game two was much of the same as Sindhu kept bringing her A-game against Okuhara. She won the second game by the same scoreline and thus the match, and as a result, the Championship.

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the World Championships and social media went berserk! Here are some of the best reactions from this one.

 

Comments