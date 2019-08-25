BWF World Championships 2019 Final: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The BWF World Championships 2019 approach its final stages. In the Women’s Singles category, PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara, with one of them set to be crowned as the champion. Here’s how you can keep up with this one.

The deciding day is here! One of either PV Sindhu or Nozomi Okuhara will return to their country from Switzerland with the World Championships title in their hand.

Both the shuttlers have been in superb form throughout the competition and will be looking to close with a win. Here are all the details you need to keep up with this match.

When to watch the BWF World Championships Final

The Women’s Singles Final of the World Championships in the second match in the queue for the day. As a result, no fixed time slot is allocated to the event, however, it should start around 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST; 7:00 PM SGT).

Where to watch the BWF World Championships Final

The Women’s Singles Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will be available in India on Star network.

You can also follow the proceedings online on Hotstar.

Finally, you can keep up with the play-by-play updates with the help of our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.