LIVE: BWF World Championships 2019 Final – PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the BWF World Championships Women’s Singles final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara. Follow all the action via our live blog here.

And then there were two! PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara are the only ones left standing in the Women’s Singles category, as the BWF World Championships 2019 head to its conclusion. Both Sindhu and Okuhara have impressed throughout the competition and will be looking to bring the trophy home with them.

Sindhu faced Pai Yu-Po and Zhang Beiwen in the earlier rounds, dispatching them with ease. Her toughest test came in the quarterfinals, up against the former world no. 1, Tai Tzu Ying. However, the Indian shuttler racked up an impressive win, coming from a game down to win two-one. A straightforward semifinal win set her up with Okuhara in the final.

The Japanese shuttler too picked up some impressive wins along the way, beating He Bingjiao and Rachtanok Intanon. She now faces her toughest test yet against an in-form Sindhu.

One match, three games; who will be crowned the 2019 BWF World Championships Women’s Singles winner? Follow all the action as we bring you play-by-play updates below: