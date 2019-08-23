LIVE: BWF World Championships 2019 – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the BWF World Championships 2019 quarterfinals between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying. You can follow the match via our Live Blog here.

The end is within sights! Both PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying will go into their quarterfinal match-up hoping to secure a passage to the final four after good displays in the competition so far.

Tai Tzu Ying got a first-round pass and played Indonesia’s Fitriani in the second-round. The Chinese Taipei shuttler beat her opponent with ease before coming up with the same result in the following round against Kim Ga-Eun.

PV Sindhu, like Tai, got a first-round pass and played Pai Yu-Po in the second one. The Indian shuttler beat her 21-14, 21-15 before defeating Zhang Beiwen 21-14, 21-6 to set up a match with Tai.

You can follow the play-by-play action of the BWF World Championships Women’s Singles quarterfinals via our Live Blog below: