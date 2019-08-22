LIVE: BWF World Championships 2019 – PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang

After impressing on her return to the BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu takes her next step towards possibly lifting the trophy as she faces Beiwen Zhang in the third round of the tournament.

Sindhu overcame the challenge of Pai Yu-Po of Chinese Taipei in the previous round, and booked her place here against Zhang, and is widely tipped to progress further in the competition.

The World number five is gunning for her first gold medal of the World Championships, but will have to be careful against her American opponent, who is a singles specialist.

Sindhu can expect a tougher challenge than the 21-14, 21-15 victory she achieved against Pai Yu-Po, specially since Zhang herself won rather comfortably in the previous round.

The American shuttler prevailed over Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen of Australia 21-14, 21-13 in a straight games victory of her own.

All eyes will be on India’s Olympic silver medallist as she hopes to continue her good form and possibly win another major title at the BWF World Championships at 2019.

Follow the BWF World Championships Women’s Singles match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang via our FOX Sports Asia Live Blog below, as we document the journey of the Indian shuttler throughout the tournament.