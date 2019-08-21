LIVE: BWF World Championships 2019 – PV Sindhu vs Pai Yu-Po

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the BWF World Championships 2019 tie between PV Sindhu and Pai Yu-Po. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will begin her climb to the top of the Badminton world today, as she faces Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu-Po in the BWF World Championships Women’s Singles. The World number five will be hoping for a quick win, which in turn will set her up with a clash against either Wende Chen or Zhang Beiwen in the third round.

The two women have met each other on two previous occasions, with Sindhu winning both with ease. The latter will be hoping to make it three wins out of three when the pair meet later today.

Moreover, Sindhu will also be looking to win her first Gold medal of the World Championships. The Indian shuttler has finished four of the previous editions of the competition with two Silver medals and two Bronze medals.

