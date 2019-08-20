Despite Arjuna Award snub, HS Prannoy defeats Lin Dan at BWF World Championship

Indian Badminton star HS Prannoy began the country’s campaign in fine fashion as he defeated five-time World Champion Lin Dan at BWF World Championship.

Prannoy went into the match as the underdog but went on to get the better of the Chinese great in three sets 21-11, 13-21, 21-7. With this win, the Indian shuttler now moves into the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament.

This is the third time that Prannoy has gotten the better of Lin Dan and he became the first Indian to do so. What’s impressive is that the win comes shortly after the shuttler was snubbed by the Government of India while naming the Arjuna Award winners, which recognizes outstanding achievement in sports.

He will now face the winner of the match between Luis Enrique Penalver of Spain and top-seed Kento Momata of Japan for a place in the quarterfinal.

