Badminton legend Lee retires

Lee Chong Wei has ended his illustrious 19-year-old career at the age of 36 on medical advice.

Lee Chong Wei has announced his retirement from international badminton as his “health is the priority” after being diagnosed with nose cancer last year.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist returned to training in January after undergoing treatment, but has called time on his career in the sport on medical advice at the age of 36.

Malaysian Lee had dreamed of featuring at the Tokyo Olympics next year, but said he knows it is the right decision to end his illustrious 19-year-old career.

An emotional Lee said in a press conference on Thursday: “It is a very tough decision. I took the decision after my last medical check-up.

I’m sorry that I couldn’t make it to Tokyo this time around. And I’m sorry I didn’t deliver an Olympic gold. But I know I’ve no regrets as I’ve tried my best. My very best. Thank you very much to all of you. Lee Chong Wei signing out.https://t.co/V0K5GSVLh4 pic.twitter.com/Sfz0eBwOTm — Dato’ Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) June 13, 2019

“I talked it over with my wife and with my doctors and decided to announce it after Hari Raya [festival]. Badminton is my life. Now my health is the priority.

“The doctor asked me to reduce my intensity of training. After my treatment last year, he told me there is a lot of pressure on my shoulders, and asked me to rest.

“I knew what he meant. I was back on court for six months, but my doctor called my trainer and encouraged me to take rest.”

Lee won three World Championships silver medals, 47 World Superseries/World Tour titles, two Asian Championships golds and four All England titles across almost two decades in the sport.