4 Reasons why Lee Chong Wei could be Malaysia’s greatest ever modern day sportsperson

The country of Malaysia wept with Lee Chong Wei as the legendary sporting icon broke down in the midst of announcing his retirement from badminton. The emotional connect is understandable but what is it that makes him one of their best-ever?

“My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years.”, announced a weeping Lee.

There weren’t too many words but the echo lasted long after as fans relived the moments that had cemented his status in Malaysian as well as badminton folklore.

#1 199 successive weeks at number 1

The statistic quoted most often to emphasize Lee’s utter dominance when at his peak is his 199-week stint at the top of the singles player rankings.

In the singles circuit, Lee was ranked first for a whopping period of almost 4 years from August 2008 to June 2012. He is the fourth Malaysian badminton player to achieve this feat and the only one to hold onto his position for more than a year.

#2 Most successful Malaysian Olympian in history

One of Lee Chong Wei’s greatest regrets looking back at his career will be not being able to claim an Olympic gold despite three shots at the pot.

There will, however, be an element of fondness as the Beijing Olympics in 2008 is the event that first endeared him to the Malaysian public and subsequent events ensured his name will forever will associated with the sporting spectacle.

He became the first Malaysian player to reach a singles badminton event final at the Olympics 11 years ago when he claimed the silver in Beijing and repeating the feat in 2012 and 2016 made him the most successful Malaysian Olympian of all time.

#3 The Lee Chong Wei – Lin Dan rivalry

Any sport is incomplete without a mythical sporting rivalry and the Wei – Lin Dan rivalry was to badminton what the Federer – Nadal rivalry was, and still is, to tennis.

At their peak, both of them were way ahead of contemporaries and established a well-publicized duopoly. The two of them contested numerous finals between them – Lee losing to Lin Dan in consecutive Olympic finals before defeating him in the semi-finals of the 2016 event.

The emotional reaction of Malaysian fans to Lee’s 2016 victory even went viral, further underscoring his demigod status back home. Later years of their rivalry was replete with mutual admiration, to the extent that Chinese badminton fans even cheered for Lee when he made his way onto court, while similar reception was reserved for Lin Dan by the Malaysian fans.

#4 Battle with cancer

Lee Chong Wei was going strong at 35 in 2018 but what is every superhero lore without a fall? Nasopharynx cancer struck just a week before the World Championships and Lee went on an indefinite leave.

However, what was supposed to signal the end of the road for him only further strengthened his emotional attachment to the Malaysians as the country rooted for their hero.

He resumed training in January of this year but after several delays in his attempted comeback, he announced his retirement from the sport today on medical advice.

Lee confessed he originally intended to retire post the 2020 Olympics – after one more shot at gold – but for all his accomplishments, this is one dream that will remain forever unfulfilled.