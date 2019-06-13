Fans world over praise and honour Lee Chong Wei after the Malaysian badminton player retires

An emotional Lee Chong Wei announced earlier today that he is retiring from the sport of badminton due to health reasons.

The Malaysian badminton legend addressed the press gathered at the office of the Minister of Youth and Sports and confirmed that he would be stepping away from the sport due to health reasons.

Chong Wei was diagnosed with nose cancer in September of 2018, and despite making a recovery since, hasn’t been actively training for competition.

He last competed in July of 2018 and is currently ranked 191 in the world.

Chong Wei also mentioned in the presser that he would have liked to retire after the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 but that it was brought forward on his doctor’s advice.

The legendary shuttler has won 3 Olympic silver medals for Malaysia and an incredible 69 singles titles in all. He was also ranked world number 1 for a consecutive 199 weeks.

After he announced his retirement, tributes poured in on social media from all parts of the world and not just Malaysia. Fans wished him the best of health in his retired life and thanked him for his indelible contributions to the sport of badminton.

Here are a few of the reactions for you to scroll through.

