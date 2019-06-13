Malaysian Badminton legend Lee Chong Wei set to announce retirement

Lee Chong Wei has given Badminton some of its greatest moments, but his glittering career might be coming to an end, and it could end very soon indeed.

Chong Wei has called for a press conference on Thursday, June 13, and it appears to be for no other reason other than the fact that his retirement may well be announced to the public.

The shuttler has already met with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, per The Star, and asked for a break to avoid a relapse of his nose cancer, that kept him out for a while.

“We support and respect whatever decision Chong Wei makes. We will not forget his contributions to the nation,” Syed Saddiq said.

It may seem as a surprise to some that the Malaysian has decided to hang up his boots, (or in this case his racquet) but the signs have been ominous, considering he has not competed in a competitive match since July of last year.

The biggest reason has been his fight against cancer, but there is no doubt that a man who has won 69 singles titles and served his nation on the world stage for 19 years, has truly earned his time away from the sport.