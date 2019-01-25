Indonesia Masters 2019: Lee Zii Jia upsets third seed Chou Tien Chen

Rising Malaysian men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia played a brilliant match to upset the third seed Chou Tien Chen en route to the pre-quarter-finals of the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2019 — a Super 500 level tournament going on in Jakarta, Indonesia this week.

The 20-year-old needed just 31 minutes to prevail over the third ranked Chinese Taipei ace 21-13, 21-13. Jia has been one of the best talents to come out of Malaysia in recent times and he proved that when he went on to win the Chinese Taipei Open title last year. He also made it to the final of the Korea Masters at the end of the 2018 season.

Both the Indonesian stars, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie too advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters. Ginting emerged a 21-12, 21-16 winner over India’s former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap while the Asian Games gold medallist Christie won when Rasmus Gemke retired at 16-21.

In a battle of two of Thailand’s most promising men’s singles players, BWF World Tour Finals 2018 qualifier Kantaphon Wangcharoen edged Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-15, 20-22, 21-15. Their compatriot Sitthikom Thammasin also progressed by dint of his 21-11, 21-19 win over Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai.

Okuhara upset

The women’s singles draw witnessed a huge upset as the top seed and World No. 2 Nozomi Okuhara was sent packing 18-21, 17-21 by China’s 27th ranked Chen Xiaoxin.

Last week’s Malaysia Masters winner Ratchanok Intanon won her sixth match in a row when she got the better of Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah 21-15, 21-14. Up next for her is countrywoman Busanan Ongbamrungphan who beat China’s Cai Yanyan 21-13, 21-14.

Indonesia’s former world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung set up a showdown with the BWF World Tour Finals titlist PV Sindhu after a hard-fought 18-21, 21-18, 21-18 victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori.

Thailand Masters winner Fitriani Fitriani also made a smooth progress into the pre-quarters with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.

Malaysia Masters winners Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo dropped a game but rebounded strongly to notch up a 21-14, 19-21, 21-15 win over Germany’s Lamsfuss and Marvin Emil Seidel. The irrepressible World No. 1 Indonesian men’s doubles pair has won 21 of the last 25 international tournaments that they have participated in.