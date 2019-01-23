Indonesian badminton legend Debby Susanto has announced her retirement from the sport. She participated in DAIHATSU Indonesia Masters with her partner but met with an unfortunate loss in the opening round itself.

Susanto is one of the most celebrated athletes in Indonesia. She started playing professional badminton since she was 12 years old. She made her international debut at the India Open 2009 and also became a part of her national team since then.

She has been playing alongside Praveen Jordon in the mixed doubles since 2014 after her long-term partnership with Muhammad Rijal came to an end following the duo’s win at the Southeast Asian Games where they picked gold in 2013.

Susanto won another gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games alongside Jordon in 2015. She also won two titles at the BWF Superseries. Susanto, along with her partner Jordon, rose to be the Champion for two consecutive years in All England Open (2016) and Korea Open (2017).

She also boasts of to titles at the BWF Grand Prix where she finished as the champion at Syed Modi International (2016) and Dutch Open (2013) with Muhammad Rijal and Praveen Jordon respectively.

Susanto had earlier announced that she will retire from the sport following her marriage, back in 2016. However she continued to play until January 2019 with the Indonesia Masters 2019 being her last tournament.