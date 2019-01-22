Swedish Open 2019: Singapore’s Chrisnanta and Han win title; Kean Yew Loh loses final

Singaporean shuttlers had mixed fortunes at the recently-concluded RSL Swedish Open 2019 in Lund, Sweden as the mixed doubles pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han won the title while Kean Yew Loh went down fighting in the men’s singles final.

Chrisnanta and Han put up a brilliant performance to upset the top seeds Mikkel Mikkelsen and Mai Surrow 21-14, 21-16 in the final that lasted only 33 minutes.

It has been an incredible couple of weeks for this pair. They won titles in back-to-back weeks, all from the qualifying rounds. At the Estonian International, Chrisnanta and Han qualified for the main draw and then went on to secure the title after winning seven matches in a row.

They repeated that feat at the Swedish Open a week later where they again won seven matches to build a whopping 14-match winning streak in total.

Kean Yew Loh falls short

A week after winning the Thailand Masters, 21-year-old Kean Yew Loh fell short in his quest to win a second title in as many weeks. Loh succumbed to an 11-21, 15-21 defeat to World No. 133 Minoru Koga of Japan.

The Singaporean was a giant-killer at the Swedish Open and accounted for the second seed Kalle Koljonen and the eighth seed Hashiru Shimono as well. Last week Loh had won the Thailand Masters after starting from the qualifying rounds and even stunned Lin Dan in the final.

In women’s singles, there was an upset as Japan’s Mako Urushizaki beat her fourth seeded compatriot Asuka Takahashi 23-21, 21-19 in 46 minutes.

In men’s doubles, the top seeds did not falter. Mathias Bay-Smidt and Lasse Mølhede required just 28 minutes to outclass Bastian Kersaudy and Julien Maio 21-12, 21-15.

The women’s doubles final witnessed a hard-fought battle between the Swedish top seeds Emma Karlsson and Johanna Magnusson and the Danish third seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn. The latter dropped the second game but rebounded strongly in the decider to notch up a 21-15, 12-21, 21-17 win.

(Image credits: Channel NewsAsia)