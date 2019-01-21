Lee Chong Wei sends crowd into frenzy on final day of Malaysia Masters

With a Super 500 badminton tournament being played in Kuala Lumpur, it is tough to imagine Malaysia’s greatest shuttler Lee Chong Wei not being a part of it. The three-time Olympic silver medallist brought a smile back on his army of fans as he made an appearance on the final day of the event, much to the surprise and delight of all at the Axiata Arena.

The 36-year-old, who is preparing for his comeback after suffering from nose cancer, received a warm welcome as he presented the men’s singles finalists — Son Wan Ho and Chen Long — flower bouquets. The crowd as well as the two shuttlers themselves could not stop applauding and cheering as the Malaysian’s name was announced.

Lee Chong Wei exchanged a few words with his two rivals and then climbed to the top of the podium for a photoshoot on the request of Chen Long who finished the runner-up to the Korean after a 17-21, 19-21 defeat.

The badminton world is eagerly anticipating Lee’s return to the circuit which is expected to be the All England Open in March. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist was diagnosed with early stage of nose cancer after losing the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open to Kento Momota in early July.

It necessitated his withdrawal from both the World Championships and the Asian Games and he then headed to Taiwan where he completed a two-month treatment before returning home in October.

With the disease having gone into remission, the Malaysian legend was given the green signal to pursue excellence on the badminton court once again. In November, he announced his desire to make a comeback and subsequently started his full-fledged training earlier this month.

Despite his determined efforts to come back, the three-time World Championships silver medallist has been careful not to overstress himself since he knows his body will take time to heal properly and get back into shape.

(Image credits: Badmintonphoto/BWF)