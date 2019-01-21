Malaysia Masters 2019: Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon successfully defends title

Thailand’s former world champion Ratchanok Intanon started the new season with a bang by successfully defending her title at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2019 in Kuala Lumpur. The sixth seed blew away the fourth seed Carolina Marin in the first game and held her nerves to stave off a mighty challenge in the second for a 21-9, 22-20 win in 42 minutes.

Last year Intanon had edged the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in a close three-game thriller in the summit clash. In a repeat of that match, the Thai superstar beat Tai once more last week in the quarter-finals.

This was Intanon’s sixth win over Marin in nine meetings and her first over the Spaniard after two consecutive losses.

Fourth seed Son Wan Ho simply continued from where he left last season by winning the men’s singles title at the Malaysia Masters. In a battle of two former top-ranked players, the Korean got the better of the third seeded Chen Long 21-17, 21-19 in 55 minutes.

This was just the fifth win by Son over the reigning Olympic champion in 16 showdowns and his first since 2016.

Son Wan Ho had shown some amazing resurgence towards the end of the 2018 season when he triumphed at the Hong Kong Open and the Korea Masters that ended his near-two-year title drought.

There was no stopping the Indonesian men’s doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. The pair had to withdraw from the BWF World Tour Finals last month after Marcus suffered a neck injury.

But there was no sign of that in their first tournament of the season as they cruised to a commanding 21-15, 21-16 victory over Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. The imperious duo has now won as many as 21 titles from 25 finals on the international circuit.

Both the women’s doubles and the mixed doubles titles at the Malaysia Masters went to Japanese pairs. Women’s doubles top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota stormed back from a game down to beat Indonesian fourth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 18-21, 21-16, 21-16.

In mixed doubles, the top seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino prevailed over the Thai second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-18, 21-18.

(image credits: India Today)