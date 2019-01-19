Malaysia Masters 2019: Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon upsets top seed Tai Tzu Ying

Defending champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand stunned top seed and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2019 — a Super 500 tournament going on this week in Kuala Lumpur.

The sixth seed needed just 31 minutes to pull off a 21-13, 21-14 win over the Chinese Taipei ace in a repeat of the final that they contested a year ago.

In that final, the Thai needed three tight games to secure the win. However, this time it was much easier for the former world champion. Having come back from an injury, Tai is yet to regain her fitness and confidence, as was evident from the scoreline.

Tai next goes on to meet reigning junior world champion Goh Jin Wei who has been a sensation at the Malaysia Masters this week. The 18-year-old continued her string of upsets to reach the semi-finals with a 21-15, 21-16 victory over the fifth seed He Bingjiao.

This was the second time this week that the Youth Olympic gold medallist beat a seed after her scalp of the third seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Malaysia’s Liew sends Shi Yuqi out

Malaysia’s World No. 31 Daren Liew put up a fantastic display of guts and gumption to send the second seed and reigning BWF World Tour Finals champion Shi Yuqi out with a 21-12, 16-21, 21-11 win.

Liew had lost his only previous meeting to the World No. 2 in 2016 but this time he refused to put his foot down in the decider and made life difficult for the Chinese. Up next for him is the fourth seed Son Wan Ho.

Sixth seed Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting’s run came to an end at the hands of the third seed Chen Long who posted a 21-11, 22-20 win. Fifth seed Viktor Axelsen emerged a 21-12, 22-20 winner over Malaysian qualifier Lee Zii Jia.

Men’s doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo dropped a game but rebounded strongly to notch up a 21-13, 23-25, 21-14 win over seventh seeds Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko. Up next for them are the Malaysians Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong, 22-20, 21-15 winners over third seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Thailand tasted success in mixed doubles of the Malaysia Masters as well. Second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai came back from a game down to knock out Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 18-21, 21-14, 21-18.

