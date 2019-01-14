Thailand Masters 2019: Kean Yew Loh and Fitriani emerge champions

Singapore’s Kean Yew Loh made a dream start to the 2019 season when he toppled the top seed Lin Dan to win the Thailand Masters 2019 in Bangkok on Sunday.

In a fairytale finish to the first Super 300 event of the year, the 21-year-old qualifier summoned all his courage to beat the Chinese legend 21-19, 21-18 for the fifth and biggest BWF title of his career.

The Malaysia-born youngster was a sensation throughout the week in Bangkok. He notched up a total of seven wins, that included upset victories over the sixth seed Wang Tzu Wei and the seventh seed Brice Leverdez as well.

In women’s singles, Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani kept up her good run to win the Thailand Masters — her biggest title yet. The 20-year-old needed 42 minutes to defeat the eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, 21-12, 21-14.

This is the third international title for the World No. 33 who has already proved herself to be one of the rising stars to watch.

Fitriani earlier accounted for the top seed and last year’s champion Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round.

The Thailand Masters doubles titles were shared by shuttlers from Thailand and Malaysia. Men’s doubles top seeds Goh V Shen and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia easily dispatched the fifth seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-17.

In a battle of the top two seeds, the Malaysian top seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying beat second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-16, 21-15 to lay their hands on the mixed doubles trophy.

The home crowd was delighted by the result in women’s doubles which was the only triumph of the day for Thai players. The unseeded combine of Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai halted the fifth seeds Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu 15-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a marathon final that lasted 1 hour 12 minutes.

The tour next moves to Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysia Masters this week where most of the top shuttlers will return to the circuit.