Thailand Masters 2019: Fitriani beats Xuan to enter the final

Indonesian rising star Fitriani Fitriani managed to continue her brilliant run in the first tournament of the new season by reaching the final of the Thailand Masters 2019 in Bangkok on Saturday. The 20-year-old came back from a game down to edge Hong Kong’s Deng Joy Xuan 12-21, 21-19, 21-16 in 55 minutes.

The youngster will meet the eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in her quest for the third BWF title of her fledgling career. Ongbamrungphan won an all-Thai battle with sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-10, 21-4.

Qualifier Loh continues stunning run

Singaporean qualifier Kean Yew Loh caused yet another upset at the Thailand Masters. The World No. 125 showed tremendous resolve to beat the seventh seeded Brice Leverdez, ranked 95 places above him.

Loh, who stunned the sixth seed Wang Tzu Wei on Friday, needed 57 minutes to prevail over Leverdez 14-21, 21-10, 21-14.

Up next for the 21-year-old is the top seed and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan. The Chinese great dropped a game but was able to rebound for a 21-11, 6-21, 21-18 victory over eighth seed Lu Guangzu.

The mixed doubles section will see a blockbuster face-off between the top two seeds, who are ranked at No. 5 and No. 6 places in the world. Top seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying of Malaysia outclassed eighth seeds Tang Chun Man and NG Tsz Yau 21-16, 21-15.

The second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai too were highly impressive in their 21-18, 21-16 win over the sixth seeds Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai.

Men’s doubles top seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong cantered to a 21-12, 21-10 victory over Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito in just 26 minutes for a summit clash with fifth seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han. The latter halted the run of unseeded Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 17-21, 21-13, 21-11.

The Thailand Masters women’s doubles final will be played between fifth seeds Li Wenmei-Zheng Yu and the unseeded Thai pair of Puttita Supajirakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai. While the fifth seeds breezed past sixth seeds Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen 21-18, 21-16, the Thai pair upset seventh seeds Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova 18-21, 21-12, 21-4.