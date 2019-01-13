Thailand Masters 2019: Indonesia’s Fitriani continues good run to reach semis

Rising Indonesian women’s singles shuttler Fitriani Fitriani kept her good run going at the Thailand Masters 2019 by reaching the semi-finals of the first Super 300 tournament of the year. The 20-year-old had to do it the hard way, fighting from a game down to post a 14-21, 21-15, 21-18 win over Singapore’s World No. 53 Yeo Jia Min.

This comes a day after the young Indonesian knocked out the top seed and defending champion Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round.

Up next for Fitriani is Hong Kong’s World No. 43 Deng Joy Xuan who upset the third seed Michelle Li 21-13, 21-19.

The other women’s singles semi-final will be an all-Thai one with one local hope guaranteed to reach the final of the Thailand Masters. Sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong made short work of Porntip Buranaprasertsuk 21-15, 21-12 to set up a clash with eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan, a 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 winner over Saena Kawakami.

Lin Dan struggles to win; big upset for Loh

In men’s singles, top seed Lin Dan had to fight for three games once more to secure a 14-21, 21-16, 21-8 win over Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei.

The two-time Olympic champion will next meet eighth seed Lu Guangzu in an all-Chinese semi-final. Guangzu ended the run of Indonesia’s Firman Abdul Kholik 21-15, 21-17.

Seventh seed Brice Leverdez will take on Singaporean qualifier Kean Yew Loh in the other semi-final. While Leverdez beat Lee Zii Jia 21-11, 21-19, Loh caused a major upset by dispatching the sixth seed Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 20-22, 21-11.

Malaysian shuttlers had good results in men’s doubles at the Thailand Masters on Friday. Top seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong beat sixth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-12, 21-16.

Unseeded Malaysian combine of Goh Tze Fei and Nur Izzuddin edged the eighth seeds Mohamad Arif Ab Latif Arif and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn 21-8, 21-14.

Women’s doubles top seeds stunned

In women’s doubles, the top seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai were shown the door by their unseeded compatriots Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 19-21, 18-21.

Thailand’s third seeds Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong too exited after a 12-21, 13-21 loss to sixth seeds Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen.

There was no trouble for the top seeds and the second seeds in mixed doubles. Top seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying easily beat Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami 21-12, 22-20. Second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai pummelled Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 21-16, 21-14.

Photo courtesy of BWF Badminton