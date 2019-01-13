PBL 2018-19: Indonesia’s Setiawan and Ahsan take Bengaluru Raptors to final

Indonesian former world champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan played a pivotal role in taking the Bengaluru Raptors to the final of the Premier Badminton League Season 4 (PBL 2018-19) at Bengaluru, India on Friday.

The former top-ranked men’s doubles pair helped clinch the 4-2 win for the Bengaluru franchise over the Awadhe Warriors in the first semi-final. With this result, Bengaluru get to be in the final of the PBL for the second consecutive season. They were edged by the Hyderabad Hunters in a close summit clash in the last season.

The presence of Ahsan and Setiawan has been a crucial element in Bengaluru’s success this season. The World No. 9 pair, who won the Singapore Open last year, qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals at the end of 2018 and they simply carried on from there.

In six matches at the league stage of the PBL 2018-19, the Indonesians emerged triumphant four times. Their last loss came on Thursday when they faced off against the pair of Or Chin Chung and Chris Adcock.

But they refused to be shaken by that defeat and totally lifted their game just 24 hours later when it mattered the most. In a brilliant display of nerves, Ahsan and Setiawan snatched the opening game on a golden point against the Awadhe’s Yang Lee and Mathias Christiansen.

In the second game, they simply established their supremacy early on and didn’t concede the advantage to wrap up the 15-14, 15-9 win.

That it was Bengaluru’s Trump for the night helped even more as Setiawan and Ahsan could fetch a vital 2 points for their team and secure their entry into Sunday’s final.

Captain Kidambi Srikanth contributed to Bengaluru’s cause apart from the second men’s singles player, Sai Praneeth. The only rubber that the Raptors lost was the mixed doubles one.

Srikanth was irrepressible once again in his clash with former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho. With a dominating 15-7, 15-10 win, Srikanth remained unbeaten in seven matches at the PBL 2018-19.

Srikanth was ably supported by Sai who brought home an equally impressive 15-9, 15-4 win over Lee Dong Keun. This was Sai’s sixth win on the trot after a poor start. Bengaluru would hope to see him continue the streak even in the final.

The Raptors faltered only in the mixed doubles rubber where their CWG silver-winning pair of Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten by Awadhe’s Trump pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Mathias Christiansen 15-7, 15-10.

Photo courtesy of BWF Badminton