Thailand Masters 2019: Fitriani upsets top seed Jindapol to enter quarter-finals

Indonesian rising star Fitriani Fitriani put up a gutsy performance to upset the top seed and defending champion Nitchaon Jindapol 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 to enter the quarter-finals of the Thailand Masters 2019 in Bangkok on Thursday.

While Fitriani is placed at the 33rd spot in the world rankings, Jindapol is ranked way higher than her at 14th. However, the 20-year-old did not let that matter as she rebounded from losing the second game to take the win in 1 hour 2 minutes.

Eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan had absolutely no trouble in advancing to the last-eight stage. The Thai easily beat Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan 21-14, 21-9 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Japan’s Saena Kawakami.

Sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong made short work of Belgian qualifier Lianne Tan 21-18, 21-9. Up next for her is Porntip Buranaprasertsuk in an all-Thai clash. She edged Indonesia’s Yulia Yosephin Susanto 19-21, 21-5, 21-18 in 57 minutes.

Thammasin loses; Lin Dan survives scare

A day after upsetting the third seed and World No. 15 Kantaphon Wangcharoen, men’s singles World No. 41 Sitthikom Thammasin lost his second round match 16-21, 20-22 to 61st ranked Firman Abdul Kholik. The Indonesian next faces the eighth seed Lu Guangzu of China for a place in the semi-finals.

Malaysia’s Chinese Taipei Open winner Lee Zii Jia made it through to the last-eight with a fighting 11-21, 21-19, 21-15 win over Wong Wing Ki Vincent. Joining him in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Masters is his compatriot Cheam June Wei, a 14-21, 21-17, 21-16 winner over Thai qualifier Pannawit Thongnuam.

Top seed and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan survived a scare in his narrow 21-19, 15-21, 22-20 win over World No. 36 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

The men’s doubles top seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong sailed smoothly into the quarters of the Thailand Masters with a 21-17, 21-13 triumph over Japan’s Masato Takano and Yoshiki Tsukamoto.

A couple of upsets took place in men’s doubles. Second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia were shown the door 26-28, 16-21 by Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi. The Japanese pair of Akira Koga and Taichi Saito also scalped the fourth seeds Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira and Ade Yusuf Santoso 21-17, 21-12.

The women’s doubles top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand had to work hard to notch up a slender 20-22, 21-10, 22-20 victory over Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Ribka Sugiarto. Up next for them are their compatriots Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

In mixed doubles, top seeds and World No. 6 Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying beat Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova 21-18, 21-10 for a showdown with unseeded Indonesians Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami, who stunned the seventh seeds Chen Tang Jie and Yen Wei Peck 23-21, 20-22, 21-12.

Second seeds and World No. 5 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Taerattanachai effortlessly prevailed over Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 23-21, 21-13 to book their quarter-final berth.