PBL 2018-19: Tanongsak upsets Son Wan Ho as Awadhe beat North Eastern Warriors

There was a huge gulf between the Awadhe Warriors and the North Eastern Warriors even before they faced off at the Premier Badminton League Season 4 (PBL 2018-19) at Bengaluru, India on Wednesday.

The Awadhe have been one of the most in-form teams of this season and are already guaranteed of a semi-final berth. The North Eastern Warriors, on the other hand, had been struggling for most of the season, despite having someone of the stature of Saina Nehwal among their ranks.

Thus it wasn’t a surprise when the Awadhe Warriors blanked the North Eastern Warriors 5-0 in what is the final league match for both the teams.

However, irrespective of the fact that the final tie score went according to expectations, the evening did have a few surprises in store for badminton fans.

The North Eastern Warriors’ Thai men’s singles expert, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk upset World No. 5 Son Ho 15-8, 15-10. Considering the fact that the former World No. 1 had a one-sided 5-1 head-to-head record over the Thai, this was quite an unexpected outcome.

Son Wan Ho had very much looked in form even at the PBL 2018-19, and had lost only once in five matches prior to his showdown with Tanongsak. However, with the North Eastern franchise’s hopes of winning the tie getting dashed, Tanongsak turned up to deliver his very best and give his team something to cheer about.

Earlier in the day, the North Eastern Warriors had a huge setback when Saina Nehwal lost her women’s singles match. The World No. 9 began her match positively against the 10th ranked Beiwen Zhang. But the American made a stunning comeback since then to edge Nehwal 11-15, 15-11, 15-7.

The twin upsets of Son Wan Ho and Saina Nehwal were undoubtedly the biggest talking points of the day.

In the other matches at this PBL 2018-19 encounter, Awadhe’s Lee Dong Keun put up a brilliant performance against North Eastern Warriors’ Tian Houwei. Lee Dong Keun had never beaten himsudeshna on the international circuit but in this match, he made a blazing start and kept it going to secure a 15-10, 15-13 victory over the Chinese.

The Awadhe emerged victorious in both the men’s and the mixed doubles rubbers. The pair of Mathias Christiansen and Ashwini Ponnappa notched up a 15-7, 15-14 win over Liao Min Chun and Kim Ha Na.

In men’s doubles, Awadhe’s Yang Lee and MR Arjun pummelled North Eastern Warriors’ Dhruv Kapila and Yoo Yeon Seong 15-5, 15-12.

